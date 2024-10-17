CSMC Administrator Sreekanth interacts with SPI students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth interacted with the students of Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) on Thursday.

G Sreekanth emphasized the importance of selflessness and commitment to the nation, highlighting how different ambitions lead people on different paths but how the choice to serve in defence stands apart. He urged the cadets to stay focused on their goals, reminding them that while many choose comfort and security with their families, it is those in the forces who ensure the nation's protection.

He said that he had failed in his first attempt at the competitive examination. "People made jokes about me. I was determined. I wanted to serve this country. When I finally cleared the exam, even my friends could not believe it. They only accepted me as a civil servant when they saw me in a beacon car," he added.