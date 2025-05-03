CSMC administrator travels by E-V Bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Corporation Administrator G Sreekanth on Saturday morning took a ride on the newly launched electric bus service operated under the Smart City Mission initiative. During the journey, he interacted with passengers, tourists, the driver, and the conductor.

The electric bus service, launched on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, currently operates between the Central Bus Stand and Ellora. On Saturday, the administrator travelled on the route from the Central Bus Stand to Panchavati, gathering feedback from passengers about their experience. He also asked the driver and conductor about the differences they observed between the electric buses and traditional diesel buses.