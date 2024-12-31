CSMC aims to elevate city status in 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration is working diligently for the development of the city. Facing highs and lows in 2024, now in the new year under the leadership of the administrator G Sreekanth, it aims to make the city achieve heights in the year 2025.

Projects nearing completion will be inaugurated in the new year. Our commitment to providing water to 18 lakh citizens every day will be fulfilled. In addition, efforts will be focused on transforming Garware Stadium into an international standard facility, setting up a hostel for working women, constructing toilets at various locations across the city, and launching an additional 135 electric buses in the city bus fleet.

The new water supply scheme has been in progress for the past few years. It is expected that water supply to the city will be started by the end of March or by April. Besides, as per the Central Government's instructions, hostels for working women are to be constructed. The CSMC plans to spend Rs 50 crores on setting up seating arrangements for spectators at Garware Stadium, acquiring additional space from MTDC for the stadium, and constructing an international standard stadium.

Work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has started in some areas and is ongoing in others. These works will be completed soon. Besides, the work on the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museums is set to begin. Similarly, the construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden is in its final stages, and its inauguration will take place in the new year. There are currently no public toilets in the city. Construction work has started in some areas, and more projects will begin in new locations.

Development Plans for the City

At the TV Centre, the construction of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Central Park will take place, along with efforts to improve the quality of municipal schools further. Several mistakes have been identified in the BOT projects, and these will be rectified to bring the projects on track. A large amount of debris waste accumulates in the city. Hence a C&D (Construction and Demolition) plant will be established to convert this waste into bricks. The issue of garbage at Naregaon will be addressed, and compactors will be provided at the waste transportation station. Besides, initiatives will be undertaken to ensure the health and well-being of municipal employees.