CSMC announces 50 pc concession in betterment charges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major development, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, has announced 50 percent concession in the Betterment Charges to the illegal property-holders (residential) desirous to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Scheme.

While speaking to media persons, the civic chief said, “Earlier, the owner of a plot of 20x30 feet (600 square feet) size would have to pay Rs 74,000-Rs 80,000 as betterment charges. Now, this amount has been reduced to 50 pc (Rs 37,000-Rs 40,000). The concession will encourage a maximum number of illegal property-holders to get their properties legalised.”

Three years ago, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), implemented the scheme with loads of concessions. There was an overwhelming response to it. A total of 10,000 citizens legalised their properties. However, afterwards, the CSMC withdrew the 50 per cent concession in Gunthewari Charges. Hence the response to the scheme declined as property-holders were told to pay 100 per cent Gunthewari Charges.

The citizens and office-bearers of various political parties had also demanded to resume 50 pc concession. Later on, the civic chief had ordered the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje to undertake a study on it. The duo submitted their report to the CSMC administrator. Accordingly, G Sreekanth announced a 50 pc concession in betterment charges on Friday.

“The CSMC collects Rs 1350 per square feet as betterment charges. Hence the betterment charges for 600 square feet plot is Rs 74,000-Rs 80,000. This will now be Rs 37,000-Rs 40,000,” said the deputy director (Town Planning).

Earlier, the CSMC has recorded a collection of Rs 100 crore from legalising 10,000 properties under the scheme. Hence the civic administration is hopeful of collecting good revenue after declaration of the concession.

No concession to commercial property-owners

The CSMC administrator, however, made it clear that the concession is only for residential plots or property-owners, not for the commercial ones. Besides, the citizens owning more than 600 square feet plot size will, however, not get the concession facility, he said.