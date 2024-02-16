CSMC bags Rs 60 crore for development projects under acting collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) faced months of delays in securing funds for city development projects from the district planning committee. However, municipal administrator G Shreekanth stepped in as acting collector last week and approved proposals worth over Rs 60 crore, bringing relief to the corporation.

Despite assurances from guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, CSMC's requests for funding innovative projects remained stalled for eight months. Even Bhumre's approvals hadn't translated into allocated funds. With the regular collector, Astikumar Pandey, away for training, Shreekanth took temporary charge.

Recognizing the urgency, he promptly convened a meeting with collectorate officials and swiftly approved the pending CSMC proposals. This decisive action unlocked Rs 60 crore for various city development initiatives, marking a significant breakthrough for the corporation.