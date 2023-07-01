CSMC bribery case mystery deepens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested the personal assistant of the additional municipal commissioner and his accomplice for taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor recently. ACB called three Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officers for inquiry on Friday. Five more officers will be interrogated on Monday, the sources informed. The total number of accused in the case so far is three and it is likely to be increased further.

Personal assistant Manoj Marwadi and his accomplice Mahendra Kadam were arrested last week for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor for clearing the bills of Rs 1.13 crore for the beautification of the city during the G-20 conference. The amount was taken by Kadam through phone pay. Later, a senior clerk of the accounts department Sanjay Meher was also made accused in the case. Thus, the number of accused in the case has reached three now. ACB has taken the files related to the contract for the beautification of the city for the G-20 conference into its custody and the officers are now investigating who had handled these files so far. On Friday, two senior officers and one junior officer were interrogated. They also took information about the procedure of handling the files in the office. On Monday, five more officers will be interrogated, the sources said.