CSMC chief adopts civic school of Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth announced that to impart qualitative and quantitative education to the children of underprivileged and economically backward class categories, the municipal corporation has launched a civic school adoption scheme, soon.

“The municipal administration is taking various measures for the overall development of the civic schools. The CSMC has also entered into an agreement with the Mumbai-based Asude Foundation to impart modern education to school teachers. We are eager to see displaying of ‘Admission Closed’ boards in front of the municipal corporation schools,” he hoped.

The new academic year of municipal corporation schools commenced on June 15 (Thursday). Each officer has been given the responsibility of looking after one civic school and ensuring its smooth operation without any hurdles. The municipal commissioner himself was present at the civic school in Naregaon on the first day. He has adopted this school.

Elaborating on the different schemes, the civic chief said,“ We have appointed a civic officer as an ‘adoption officer’ in each civic school. These officers have been given the responsibility of undertaking development works in their adopted school and resolving issues or hurdles, if any. We will also seek help from good samaritans for donations and also attract CSR funds to resolve the school issues. The review of the same will be taken every month.”

The civic schools have students belonging to the underprivileged class and economically backward class category students. Hence CSMC’s adoption scheme aims at providing education to the above kids in a pleasant atmosphere, he underlined.

Meanwhile, G Sreekanth has urged the citizens, charitable organisations and philanthropists to initiate and contact the municipal corporation to adopt the civic schools.