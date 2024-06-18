CSMC clears encroachments on Itkheda; Walmi Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hundreds of shopkeepers had set up shops illegally on Itkheda and Walmi Road along Paithan Road, causing significant inconvenience to vehicle owners. Sensing seriousness, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had instructed all encroachers a month ago to remove their encroachments voluntarily. Despite these warnings, the shopkeepers and traders ignored the instructions. Consequently, on Tuesday, the anti-encroachment squad took action against 90 shops, including small and large hotels, eateries, and steel kiosks.

It may be noted that the widening of Paithan Road is also underway, and the encroachments were emerging as obstructions in the smooth traffic flow. Small and large vehicles parked in front of the encroached shops often led to traffic jams. Following orders from the administrator G Sreekanth, the additional commissioner Santosh Wahule initiated the action today at 10 am. As the drive began, the encroachers quickly started removing their illegal structures themselves, resulting in minimal loss for the traders. The civic team also seized some steel kiosks. The drive continued until 6 pm and will resume on Wednesday morning to remove the remaining encroachments.

The action was carried out by deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, designated officer Kailas Jadhav, building inspector Mazhar Ali, and Sagar Shrestha. On Wednesday, encroachments will be removed with the help of JCB machines. The municipal corporation has appealed to encroachers to remove their belongings and vacate their possessions voluntarily. It may be noted that the CSMC is effectively conducting anti-encroachment operations in the city and within municipal corporation limits.