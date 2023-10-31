CSMC decides on granting bonus; ex gratia to its staffers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has decided to sanction ex gratia of Rs 3,500 each to Group D employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

While addressing a meeting of all heads of the departments (HoDs), on Monday, the civic chief also okayed sanctioning of Rs 12,500 each as festival advance to the eligible personnel and Rs 2,000 each to all personnel working on daily wage basis.

Two days ago, the civic chief had announced that the CSMC is not in a position to sanction Diwali bonus to its employees. However, in the meeting, on October 30, he inquired the financial status of CSMC with the chief finance and accounts officer Santosh Wahule and then ordered to sanction the bonus and ex gratia (which will be around Rs 2.19 crore).

As per the accounts section, the CSMC will sanction festival advance of Rs 12,500 each to its 676 employees and 279 teachers (total burden on exchequer will be of Rs 1.19 crore).

The Class IVth employees whose grade does not exceed Rs 1800, such 2499 employees and 52 teachers will be given a bonus of Rs 3,500 each (total burden will be of Rs 89.28 lakh).

Meanwhile, Rs 2,000 each will be given to daily wage staff including Class III and IV personnel, balwadi teachers, clock hour basis teachers, link workers, staff of women self help groups (SHGs) and sanitary workers.

The festival advance, ex gratia and bonus will be deposited in bank accounts of the respective staff before Diwali festival.