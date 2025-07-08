CSMC delegation submits proposal for Rs 1100 crore to develop 5 roads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As per the city Development Plan, the Municipal Corporation has widened several major roads in the city. In order to construct service roads, a team of civic officials went to Delhi on July 7. However, they were unable to meet union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Instead, they submitted a proposal worth ₹1,100 crore to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking financial assistance.

Road widening work

The corporation has widened the following six major roads – Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, Paithan Road, Padegaon–Mitmita stretch, Delhi Gate to Harsul T-Point (30 meters wide) and Harsul T-Point to Cidco Bus Stand. Out of these, five roads are 60 meters wide, and service roads are planned alongside them.

So far, 4,169 unauthorised structures have been demolished to facilitate this widening. This included large properties, raising concerns among citizens. They questioned "Will service roads really be built?"

The municipality lacks sufficient funds to carry out this extensive development work. Hence, last week, it was decided to approach the NHAI and submit a proposal for funding.

Delhi visit and proposal

On Monday, July 7, a delegation led by Additional City Engineer A B Deshmukh went to Delhi to meet union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Although a direct meeting could not take place, the delegation submitted the ₹1,100 crore proposal to his office.

The request is for financial assistance through NHAI to help develop roads and associated infrastructure like service roads in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.