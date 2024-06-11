CSMC demolishes 15 most dangerous dilapidated buildings

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking serious note of the newspaper reports on danger being posed by the dilapidated buildings in the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a drive to demolish the most dangerous dilapidated buildings. The anti-encroachment squad demolished a two-storeyed building in Begumpura on Tuesday and an old building at Old Mondha few days ago.

According to CSMC sources, there are 48 dilapidated buildings in the city, out of which, 15 are most dilapidated in condition. Hence they will be demolished in phases, while the remaining 33 buildings will be sealed after vacating the possession of the occupants.

Earlier, the CSMC would complete a formality of serving notice to the owners of the dilapidated buildings stating to demolish the buildings, but would not take any stern action. Hence the newspaper published several news highlighting how the residents are staying in these buildings by pushing their lives in danger.

Acting upon the orders of the administrator, the CSMC squad conducted a survey and listed 48 dilapidated buildings. Later on, the notices were served to them ordering to vacate the possession and demolish the same within three days voluntarily. After end of the notice period, the CSMC demolished a two-storeyed building situated at old Mondha and today another multi-storeyed building was demolished.

The action was taken under the guidance of the acting additional commissioner Santosh Wahule and the deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane by ward officer Sanjay Suradkar, building inspector Rameshwar Surase and team. The building-owner in Begumpura sought time to vacate their possession and shift their household articles. Later on, the CSMC took the action, said the civic officials.

33 buildings to be sealed

The CSMC officials will seal 33 buildings which are in dilapidated condition. The possession of these buildings will be handed over to the owners after the end of monsoon season. The possessors and owners of the building should shift along with their belongings immediately, said Santosh Wahule adding that one building at Pandariba has been sealed by the civic team.