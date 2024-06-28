CSMC discontinues contractual services of 42 junior engineers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration, on Friday, discontinued the services of 42 junior engineers, who had been working in various sections on a contractual basis, for the past seven years. The civic administration reasoned that the strength of JE posts was exceeding as per the new staffing pattern. Besides, the CSMC has already recruited junior engineers permanently. Meanwhile, the sudden action has created a sensation amongst the contractual staff of different other cadres, working in CSMC. The issue of grave concern for the majority of them is that they had exceeded the required maximum age for obtaining government service.

Seven years ago, to overcome the shortage of officers and staff, a contractual system was introduced in the CSMC. A private agency was roped in to provide employees of different cadres in various departments. In September 2017, junior engineers were also appointed and deployed in the ward offices and sections like drainage, town planning, smart city, Gunthewari, mechanical, etc.

Recently, the CSMC recruited more than 76 employees including JEs permanently. Later on, some people, referring to the recruitment, asked the civic chief whether he will be reducing the strength of the contractual employees. Consequently, based on seniority, the services of 42 junior engineers were terminated on Friday in the first phase. This list includes relatives of office-bearers of various political parties. It is learnt that various attempts were made through different means in the past 48 hours to prevent the action of termination. However, the administration did not pay heed to anyone's requests.