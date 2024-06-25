CSMC discourages parking of lifted vehicles at Garware Stadium

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is making painstaking efforts to develop Garware Sports Stadium, situated in the Chikalthana MIDC estate, into a world-class cricket stadium. The municipal commissioner G Sreekant has instructed the civic authorities to provide alternate space to the police administration for parking four-wheelers lifted from different parts of the city. In a meeting held on Monday, he also directed to ensure the stadium complex is vacated in a fortnight.

It is learnt that the CSMC has adequate space available in Naregaon and Gandhinagar (within the city). If the police utilise Gandhinagar, it will prevent encroachment upon the open space.

CSMC gets Rs 50 as a royalty

Earlier, the CSMC invited a tender to shortlist a contractor for lifting the irresponsibly parked vehicles causing traffic congestion on important roads in the city. Accordingly, the contractor has deployed its manpower to lift the vehicles and trucks to transport the vehicles till the Garware Stadium, Cidco, or in Cantonment. Each truck is accompanied by police personnel and an ex-serviceman of CSMC’s Nagrik Mitra Pathak. The CSMC has provided one towing van to the contractor.

Rs 700 fine per vehicle

The private agency levies a fine of Rs 700 upon each violator. Of which, the police administration gets a royalty of Rs 500; CSMC gets Rs 50 and Rs 150 is deposited with the contractor. The agency has deployed its staff and vehicles to accomplish the task.

World-class cricket stadium

The CSMC has vowed to transform the stadium to an international level so that the national and international level tourneys could be conducted here day and night. A couple of months ago, the CSMC installed flood lights on different corners of the ground to conduct the cricket match during night hours. It has appointed a project management consultant (PMC) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to revamp the stadium and submitted the same to the state government for approval and sanctioning of funds. The Town Planning officials and BCCI office-bearers shared their expertise in preparing the DPR. The CSMC also plans to attract funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR).