CSMC face challenge in collecting tax dues of Rs 10 crore from government offices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified the drive to recover property tax and water tax, from the residential and commercial property-holders, in the last quarter of the financial year.

However, the civic authorities are facing a challenge in recovering current year dues of Rs 10 crore from the government offices (Central and State). Despite this, it is observed that civic officials hesitate in taking action against these offices to enhance recovery.

The target collection of property tax and water tax is Rs 480 crore. However, the recovery of Rs 114 crore has been done, so far. Poor collection may increase the ratio of financial crunch in the municipal corporation.

According to sources, the delay in payment of taxes is mostly from the Central Government offices rather than the State Government offices. It is being said that they had to seek approval from many tables.

Meanwhile, the municipal squads have decided to take stern action and may even seal the offices or disconnect their water connections to recover the dues.

Adds the civic deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, “ We are trying our best to recover maximum dues compared to the collection of the last year.”