CSMC fails appointing caretakers in 20 graveyards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Muslim brethren are in awe as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has failed to appoint caretakers in more than 20 graveyards of the city. As a result, the relatives are worried over where to obtain permission to perform the burial process upon their relatives.

The civic chief G Sreekant has announced the issuing of the permission to perform the last rites at the respective crematoriums and graveyards in the city from September 1. Accordingly, the Birth and Death (B&D) registration window, which had been functioning for decades at the headquarters, has been closed from August 31. Hence the relatives visiting the headquarters to obtain permission to perform last rites on Friday were sent back telling to contact the respective caretakers of the graveyards!.

It is learnt that the CSMC has failed to appoint the caretakers designated as ‘khadims’ in graveyards and ‘smashanjogis’ in crematoriums. They have been authorized to issue the permission. However, the ground reality is in reverse of the decision taken by the office.

There are more than 40 crematoriums and 46 graveyards in the city. The absence of caretakers in more than 20 graveyards is pushing the citizens to worry as they wanted to know who would be issuing the permission to them to perform the burial of their nearer and dearer ones.