CSMC gets Rs 384 crore aid for new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received the second instalment of Rs 384.22 crore as a contributory share of the Central Government and the State Government in the new water supply scheme.

The total cost of the water project is Rs 2,740 crore. The Central Government will contribute 25 per cent; the State Government will invest 45 per cent and the CSMC will have to contribute a 30 per cent share (of Rs 822 crore) in the project. As the amount of share is huge and the civic body is reeling under financial crisis, the cash-strapped CSMC had requested the state government to aid its share, but the state administration disagreed and gave a nod to grant a soft loan.

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today confirmed saying,“ The CSMC treasure, on Monday evening, has received Rs 137.24 crore from the Central Government and Rs 246.98 crore from the State Government. The money will be transferred to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to ensure the waterworks continue without any hurdles. To date, the CSMC had received Rs 1424.17 crore from the Central and the State Governments, out of which, Rs 1415 crore had been spent on the task.”

To attract our share, we have submitted our video presentation before the cabinet and are hopeful of a positive decision on our demand of Rs 822 crore, stressed Sreekanth.

Project Highlights

– The total cost of the project is Rs 2740 crore. Out of which, the centre will contribute 25 per cent (Rs 685.19 crore), the state will put in 45 per cent (Rs 1233.34 crore) and the CSMC will have to invest 30 per cent (Rs 822.22 crore).

– As the first instalment, the Centre had released Rs 508.47 crore and the State had released Rs 915.69 crore.

– The Centre, out of its total share, has released Rs 646 crore and Rs 39 crore is pending.

– The State has given Rs 1161 crore from its total share and Rs 72 crore is pending.

– The CSMC’s total contribution is Rs 822 crore and it is pending.