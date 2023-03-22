CSMC gets share of Rs 4.50 crore from stamp duty collection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received a share of Rs 4.57 crore from the surcharge on the stamp duty collected while selling or purchasing property situated in the jurisdiction of the city.

The distribution of the share was due from the financial year 2015-16 to 2021-22. The 24 municipal corporations in the state were impatiently waiting to receive their share. At last, the state administration distributed Rs 395.50 crore as a share to all municipal corporations recently.

It may be noted that the State’s Urban Development Department (UDD) has issued an order directing the district collectorates to release the share to the respective municipal corporation, without any deductions, before March 31.