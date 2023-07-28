CSMC grants 20-yr-extension to bio-medical waste collecting agency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today confirmed that the administration has granted a 20 years extension to the Nashik-based Water Grace Company for the collection of bio-medical waste from the city hospitals.

The municipal corporation appointed the company to collect bio-medical waste generated from the government and private hospitals in the city way back in 2003. The term of the service agreement ended in February 2023. It was expected that a tender process will be floated and a new company will be roped in for the task. The past municipal commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary had directed the health section to invite a tender, but his order was set aside after his transfer.

In the past, the then office-bearers and a few corporators raised doubts about the service of Nashik’s company. Several complaints were also made in this regard. The office-bearers also paid a surprise visit to the depot and claimed that they found that the bio-medical waste was not being disposed of scientifically. However, the civic administration did not take any action against it. The former mayor Tryambak Tupe has recently submitted a memorandum to the administrator and demanded to invite fresh tender as the term of the contracting agency has ended.

The civic chief said, “The decision has been taken to grant a 20-year extension to Water Grace Co. The officials during their visit found that the processing of waste was being done scientifically.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Singh Patil also confirmed that he himself has inspected the depot and found everything satisfactory. The civic administration is satisfied with the services of the agency, said the administrator.