CSMC health centres witnesses rush of over 2K patients daily!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

More than 2,000 patients are visiting the 40 municipal corporation health centres daily, with the majority suffering from colds, coughs, and fevers. At some health centres, long queues can be seen in the mornings. The total number of patients across all health centres has reached nearly 30,000 in just one month.

The city has five municipal corporation hospitals and 40 primary health centres (PHCs), where an ample supply of medicines is provided. Most patients receive their prescribed medicines directly at the health centres, which is contributing to the increasing patient numbers, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha and assistant MoH Dr Archana Rane. On August 14 alone, 2,186 patients were registered at the 40 PHCs.

The highest number of outpatients was recorded at the PHC in Cidco N-7, where 177 patients received treatment. This was followed by 160 patients at the Cidco N-11 PHC. Besides, 136 patients were treated at the Baijipura PHC, while 105 patients were recorded at the Sadatnagar PHC. In July, a total of 29,521 patients were examined across all PHCs, with the majority suffering from colds, coughs, and fevers.