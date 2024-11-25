CSMC implements 48-hour water shutdown till Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The widening of Paithan Road had been halted at some places due to the non-relocation of water pipelines. Following a request from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to implement a 48-hour shutdown. As per this decision, the city's water supply will be shut off from 9 am on Tuesday for two days. During these two days, MSEDCL will undertake pole-shifting work on Paithan Road, and the CSMC will repair the entire water supply system.

The CSMC executive engineer (Water supply), K M Phalak said, “ The road widening was nearly impossible without relocating the water pipelines at three locations – Gevrai Tanda, Kaudgaon-Taherpur, and Dhorkin. For the past few days, both the NHAI and MSEDCL have been requesting a shutdown. A decision was made to implement the shutdown starting from 9 am on Tuesday. Accordingly, the preparation for relocating the water pipelines by the NHAI was completed on Monday. Once the pipelines are relocated at the three locations, cross connections will need to be immediately provided at six other locations.”

“This work will be delayed significantly and will continue until Wednesday. The entire cost of relocating the water pipelines will be borne by the NHAI. Civic officials and staff will remain present at the work site to provide guidance. During the 48-hour shutdown, the MSEDCL will shift the electricity poles. The company has already set up new poles on the side, and the cable-laying work will be carried out over the next two days. Since the city’s water supply will be shut off on Tuesday and Wednesday, the municipal corporation’s water supply and mechanical sections will carry out repair work during this time to rejuvenate the system,” explained Phalak.