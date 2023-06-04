CSMC implements KRA system for officials

Administrator G Sreekanth asks HoDs to submit annual work schedule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, the Key Result Area (KRA) system, widely employed in private offices, will now be applicable to government officials as well. Municipal officials were previously unfamiliar with this concept, but the new municipal administrator, G Sreekanth, has mandated all department heads to submit their year-long work schedules through the KRA framework.

In addition to their regular duties, the municipal administrator has introduced operational changes within the municipal corporation. Officials have been directed to create a vision outlining their objectives for the upcoming hundred days. Concurrently, they are also required to prepare KRAs, which will be documented in the concerned employees confidential reports (CR), alongside the department's chief officers.

To streamline attendance management, a new system is being implemented across municipal headquarters, ward offices, health centers, and schools. The conventional method of using thumb machines to record attendance for officers and employees will be replaced by a facial recognition system. Attendance will now be marked by scanning individual’s faces using specialized machines, ensuring accurate timekeeping. Remuneration will be disbursed accordingly.

The municipal officials will now have a clear framework to guide their activities and responsibilities, enabling them to work towards achieving predefined targets and delivering improved services to the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said sources.