CSMC indicates to vacate footpaths in markets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has indicated that it will take stern action to vacating the footpaths in the city markets.

People from all over the city go to Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Shahgunj, Aurangpura, Rangargalli, Sarafa, Machalikhadak and other places for purchasing. However, the footpaths in front of the shops are encroached by hawkers and the shopkeepers. Lokmat Times had recently published a news in this connection. Taking cognizance of it, CSMC has indicated to launch a severe driver to vacate the footpaths. Commissioner G Shrikant while talking to the reporters on Saturday said that special encroachment squads will be established to execute the action. The traders have encroached the footpath around five to six feet outside their shops. As per the court’s order the footpaths in the Cidco - Hudco area have been vacated. However, there is more encroachment in the old city and vehicles are parked in front of the shops. It causes a lot of convenience to the people going to the market.

The administration is taking steps to straighten the anti-encroachment department. The officers and employees are very few in this department and face problems to execute any special drive. Additional force has to be sought from the concerned police stations. In Cidco - Hudco, the anti-encroachment drive was implemented taking the traders into confidence.