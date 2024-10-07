CSMC initiates imparting training to unemployed youth

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

A significant number of youths from rural areas migrate to cities, but they often find themselves without any employment opportunities. Now with the initiative of Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, guaranteed job opportunities are being provided to underprivileged students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Tech Mahindra Foundation and Sikandar Ali Wajd Memorial Trust on Monday.

The Foundation will provide skill development training to unemployed youths, while the Trust will provide space for a specified period. This coordination will be managed by the municipal administration. The agreement was signed by G Sreekanth on behalf of the municipal corporation, along with Project Manager Jaya Luhana from the Foundation and Secretary M A Pathan from the Trust. The event was also attended by Rajkumar Kadam, Treasurer Ghaus Mohiyoddin, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Bharat More from the NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) section, and Arpita Sharad from the Smart City Mission project. Satish Tripathi, President of the Trust and former administrator of the municipal corporation, played a key role in facilitating this agreement.

What training will be provided?

Training will be offered to youths from 8th grade to graduates in various courses such as General Duty Assistant, Phlebotomy Technician, Hospital Front Office, and Billing Executive. The duration of these courses will be six months.

75% placement rate

The Foundation has set a target of training 250 youths within a year, with a priority given to 70 per cent women and girls. There is a record of 75 pc placements for students who have undergone the training. These courses will be conducted in the building of the Trust, located near the municipal headquarters.