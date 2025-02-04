CSMC initiates to levy 52 types of penal action

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City of 52 Gates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is visited by millions of tourists, every year. Hence to keep the destination clean, tidy and beautiful, the municipal corporation has taken some concrete steps. Hence to initiate against violators - throwing garbage at any place, erecting hoardings illegally, riding or driving vehicles in No Entries, etc - the civic administration has decided to levy 52 different types of penalties and fines upon the citizens.

Fines will be imposed under 52 different categories based on the Solid Waste Management Act 2016, Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, Public Property Damage Act, and Defacement of Property Law.

If citizens have any objections regarding these fines, they are urged to submit their objections to the Solid Waste Management section at the Smart City Headquarters within seven days starting from Tuesday, appealed the municipal corporation officials.

Penalty details under municipal regulations

Electricity theft from streetlights – Rs 5,000

Defacement of municipal property – Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000

Unauthorized hoardings – Rs 2,000

Installing a tent without permission – Rs 5,000

Filth caused by cattle in stables – Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000

Illegal drainage connections – Rs 5,000

Constructing a building over a water pipeline – Rs 25,000

Parking a two-wheeler or four-wheeler in a 'No Parking' zone or driving on the wrong side – Rs 500 to Rs 1,000

Unauthorized road digging or illegal construction on municipal land – Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000

Besides, heavy fines are being imposed on encroachers, sellers of nylon manja (kite string), and those littering on roads.