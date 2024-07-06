CSMC intensifies abate campaign to combat outbreak of diseases

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During the monsoon season, diseases like dengue and malaria tend to resurface yearly. To combat this, the civic health section has started extensive preparations early. It has launched an intensive abate campaign from Saturday (July 6). On the first day, 10,856 houses were inspected, and mosquito larvae were found in 176 houses. These houses were treated with abating.

Under the guidance of administrator G Sreekanth, the campaign was led by municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha. He inaugurated the campaign in Zone 9. The assistant MoH, Dr. Archana Rane, Dr. B D Rathodkar, Dr Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr Prerana Sanklecha, and all malaria employees, health section staff, and ASHA workers were present on the occasion.

On Saturday, the survey was conducted in areas like Balajinagar, Ajabnagar, Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura, Peer Bazaar, Kabirnagar, Jawahar Colony, Indiranagar, Baijipura, Kaisar Colony, Nehrunagar, Bari Colony, Rahemania Colony, Mukundnagar, Swarajnagar, Jijaunagar, and Nyaynagar. The health personnel during the survey of houses inspected 21, 879 containers and found mosquito larvae in 176 houses. Hence, they emptied 184 containers and sprayed in 1,528 houses, and burnt oil was added to stagnant water at 52 locations. Awareness campaigns were also conducted among the citizens.

Three rounds of abate campaign

All private medical practitioners in the city must inform the municipal corporation about any infectious disease cases as per the Bombay Nursing Home Act. Besides, the municipal corporation has conducted surveys during the pre-monsoon period and identified 163 high-risk areas for vector-borne diseases and 122 for waterborne diseases. So far, three rounds of the abate campaign have been conducted. Water samples from high-risk areas for waterborne diseases have been sent to the regional laboratory for testing.