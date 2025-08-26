CSMC-IRC conducts TB camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s Health Department and NGO, Islamic Research Centre Education & Welfare Trust (IRC) has jointly organised a National Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Programme at IRC Community Centre, Galli No. 34 in Baijipura, on August 28, 2025. The camp will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to the IRC press release, the needy and deserving individuals can avail special facilities at the camp like free Chest X-Ray (Digital), Sputum Test, treatment for patient’s family members etc. Patients can instantly take a photo of their X-Ray, get nutritional support in the form of ration / kirana kits for patients, instant detection & immediate start of treatment by TB Department (Zero Cost) etc, apart from preventive medicines for family members.

Meanwhile, the CSMC’s City TB Officer Dr Manisha Bhondwe, medical officer of Kaiser Colony Primary Health Centre Dr. Syeda Sumaiyya and IRC president Adv. Faiz Syed has appealed to the needy citizens to avail the facilities provided at the camp.