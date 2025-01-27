CSMC is moving towards people-centric governance

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth mentioned the civic body is moving towards people-centric governance. “ In the future, smart meters will be installed on water taps to prevent water wastage. To ensure that the city ranks in the top ten in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, everyone’s cooperation is necessary. The journey towards making the city septic tank-free has begun. Work on laying drainage lines in new colonies has also started for this. The aim is to provide adequate basic amenities to the citizens,” he said

The administrator after hoisting the tricolour was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony organised at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters on Republic Day. All heads of departments and a large number of employees were present. As per the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, information was provided about various initiatives, including a 100-day plan, the use of new technology to provide quality services to citizens, ensuring that permanent employees receive their salaries on the 1st of every month, and other such measures.

The female students from the civic schools presented a Lezim performance, winning the hearts of the audience. Under the guidance of Headmaster Sanjeev Sonar, the students of Priyadarshini School performed the national anthem and the state anthem. The event was conducted by cultural officer Shambhu Vishwasu.

Inauguration of the Calling Centre

The calling centre in the property tax war room was inaugurated by the administrator. With the new software, auto-calling will be enabled, making it easier to call 500 to 600 properties daily. The administrator personally called one of the defaulters from the list and initiated a conversation. The property owner assured that the dues would be paid within two days.