CSMC issues siren alert in city over banned nylon manja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Whenever the municipal corporation’s siren sounded in a locality, citizens would lose sleep, because within a day or two after the siren, teams would arrive for road-widening work. On Thursday as well, announcements were made in various parts of the city through loudspeakers mounted on the CCTV poles installed by Smart City Office, along with the garbage-collection vans. Hearing this announcement, many people stopped in their tracks. The announcement was regarding nylon kite string (nylon manja). It stated that no one should use nylon manja and that legal action would be taken if anyone was found using it.

Many two-wheeler riders have been injured because of nylon manja. Several such incidents occurred last year as well. With ‘Makar Sankranti’ approaching, large-scale kite flying has begun in the city. Citizens are ordering nylon manja through courier services and other means. Disturbingly, even small children have been injured. The court has issued orders to take strict action on this matter.

G Sreekanth, the municipal corporation administrator, has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee set up to act against nylon manja. Under the guidance of commissioner of police Praveen Pawar, a large-scale crackdown has begun. On Thursday morning, the municipal administration suddenly launched an awareness campaign. Awareness messages were broadcast through garbage-collection vans. Later, appeals were also made through the speakers attached to 500 CCTV cameras installed by the SCO.

The government and the court have banned nylon manja. If anyone is found purchasing, selling, transporting, or possessing such kite string, action will be taken. Citizens who have such manja in their possession are urged to contact the police control room or the local police station.