CSMC kids start learning German language

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The municipal corporation’s Priyadarshini school students have started learning German language lessons in the new year.

They learnt to say Good Morning, Happy New Year etc in German.

Under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, the classes began in the new year. The school headmaster Sanjeev Sonar said, “The new education policy aims to develop skills in the students from a tender age. This is a pilot project and the foreign language is being taught to all the students from Class I to Xth.

Kedar Jadhav, a semiconductor engineer from Munich, is guiding the teachers in learning the German language. He is passionate about teaching the German language in Marathi.

The students learnt to say Guten Morgen (Good Morning) and Frohes Neues Jahr (Happy New Year). The school conducts German language classes for two hours a week. Teachers Tejaswini Desale and Swati Didhore along with others are taking efforts to teach the language. Meanwhile, the students are also showing interest in learning a foreign language.

.