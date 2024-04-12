CSMC launches 'Seven Star Smart Citizenship' for online tax collection

Focus on transparency and slum area tax collection

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Seven Star Smart Citizenship' initiative was launched on Friday by municipal administrator G Sreekanth. This programme aims to encourage citizens to pay property taxes online and on time through a user-friendly platform. The initiative also promotes sustainable practices through a seven-star rating system.

Citizens can now pay property taxes conveniently through the 'Seven Star Smart Citizenship' application available on the website of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). They can complete an online application, which will be verified and approved by municipal authorities within 15 days. If not approved within this timeframe, the application will be automatically considered successful. Timely online tax payments will qualify property owners for an exemption from general tax between April 1 and June 30, 2024.

Seven star rating system

The programme goes beyond online tax payments by encouraging a range of sustainable practices. The seven-star rating system recognizes citizens efforts in areas such as tree planting (Green Star), waste segregation (Clean Star), rainwater harvesting, building-integrated solar power (Energy Star), smart transportation choices, women's empowerment through property ownership (Women Empower Star), and online tax payment readiness.

A dedicated flying squad led by deputy municipal commissioner Aparna Thete will closely monitor property tax assessments to ensure accuracy and prevent improprieties. Additionally, the work of bill collectors will be audited to maintain a fair and efficient system. The programme emphasizes transparency and accountability.

Pigmy scheme for tax collection

While acknowledging the challenges of property tax collection in slum areas, Sreekanth emphasized a modified approach. He stated that taxes would be collected in these areas like a pigmy or once a week, suggesting a more sensitive and adaptable strategy.