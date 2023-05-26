CSMC levies fine on displays made outside shops

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a drastic step, the anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started levying fine on traders for encroaching open spaces in front of their shops by placing standees or displaying their goods and furniture items. Hence the squad is imposing a fine between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 upon the violators.

The shopkeepers often encroach an area of 5 to 8 feet in front of their shops. It may be noted that commercial areas like Gulmandi, Rangar Galli, Kumbharwada, Aurangpura, Shahgunj, Lota Karanja, Chelipura, Machali Khadak, T V Centre, Avishkar Colony, Chistiya Chowk, Roshan Gate and Kiradpura witness the heavy rush of citizens during peak hours. The shopkeepers encroach on the footpaths with their goods and items. Hence the main roads become narrow lanes thus posing traffic congestion frequently.

Hence the civic administration vowed to free footpaths in the city. The Nagrik Mitra Pathak has started levying fines of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from the violators at T V Centre.

The additional commissioner R P Nikam said,“ Acting upon the orders of the High Court, the CSMC is removing encroachments from Cidco-Hudco areas for the past three months. If the squad spots any item lying outside the shop then the municipal corporation seizes them. Hence the traders are taking care of it to evade action. Many encroachments from different sectors of Cidco have been removed.

Earlier, the squad would take action in the city area, but the shopkeepers encroach on the space again after the squad leaves the spot. We will take concrete measures to avoid further encroachment and get rid of traffic congestion on the commercial streets.”