CSMC lifts 9 MLD water from Harsul Tank

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) claimed that the citizens would not be facing water scarcity this summer as the water available in the Jayakwadi Dam and the Harsul Tank is in adequate quantity.

Presently, the water level in the tank is 21 feet and the CSMC is lifting 9 MLD of water from it. The available quantity of water in the storage can quench the thirst of the citizens till September. The municipal corporation supplies water to 16 wards of the city on a gap of four days.

The CSMC executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi said, “The scarcity of water prevails in the summer every year. If a technical snag occurs the water supply schedule gets disrupted and poses an inconvenience to the citizens. However, for the last three years, the Harsul Tank is proving to be of great help to the municipal corporation. The decision to lift an additional quantity of water from Harsul Tank was taken last year. Accordingly, a new water pipeline was laid from the water treatment plant to Delhi Gate. Earlier, 4.5 MLD of water was lifted from the tank and after laying of the new pipeline the lifting has increased to 9 MLD. The CSMC is supplying the tank water to 16 wards of the old city. Presently, the storage level of water in the tank is 21.50 feet. This quantity of water is sufficient to quench the thirst till September.”

Meanwhile, the CSMC is cracking hard nuts in maintaining the water supply on Friday. The technical snag and frequent trips in the water supply. The pumphouses at Jayakwadi, Nakshatrawadi and Pharola had got defunct, as a result, the water supply schedule was discontinued for six long hours. Hence the municipal corporation supplied water to many areas on Saturday and will also supply to some areas on Sunday, said the CSMC sources.