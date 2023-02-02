Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its 20 candidates for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election. The party has fielded its state president Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it will contest 20 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland. The BJP's alliance partner in the state, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), will fight from the remaining seats, said a party official on Thursday. The Nagaland Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, and results will be declared on March 2.