CSMC lodged complaint for obstruction in freeing encroachment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has complaint against Pravin Patil and two other motorcycle riders when the squad was lifting a makeshift kiosk of ‘Pani Puri’ from government land at Bajrang Chowk on Thursday at 9 pm.

The building inspector Ravindra Desai (51) stated that he and his team were removing encroachments existing on both sides of the road in Bajrang Chowk on May 9 evening. At 9 pm, when the squad lifted the Panipuri handcart which was in front of Lokseva Book Center (in Bajrang Chowk) Patil arrived and started arguing with the civic squad saying not to harass the kiosks and handcarts. Desai also alleged that he jostled the staff. As soon as the police reached the spot, Patil along with other riders of two motorcycles (MH20 BW 3037 and MH 20 BM 6809) fled away. A case has been registered and further investigation is on by Cidco police station.