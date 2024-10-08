CSMC marks 20 properties on Katkat Gate Road

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The drive to widen Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate is gaining momentum. On the first day, the anti-encroachment squad of Chattrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed seven affected properties and 16 on the second day (on Monday). Accordingly, the civic authorities marked 20 properties obstructing the widening of DP road on Tuesday. During the whole drive, it has been observed that the majority of the property holders cooperated with the civic officials by voluntarily removing their properties (partial portions).

The proposed 40-foot wide road is underway as per the plan and maps of the CSMC Town Planning section.

A large number of shops are affected by road widening work.

Meanwhile, the civic officials have informed the property-holders to remove their properties or they would demolish the same on Wednesday.