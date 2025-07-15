CSMC-MIDC-Cidco to finalise width of Jalna Road on Thursday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are plots demarcated by Cidco and MIDC on Jalna Road. The stretch from Seven Hills to Vasantrao Naik Chowk has been widened by 15 meters on one side, prompting some property owners to approach the courts.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth said, “To address the confusion over the exact proposed width of the road, a joint meeting with Cidco, MIDC, and Municipal Corporation officials will be held on Thursday.”

Background on road width changes

Originally, in the 1980s, Jalna Road had a width of 30 meters. In the 1991 Development Plan, it was increased to 45 meters. According to the new development plan approved by the state government two months ago, the stretch from Seven Hills to Vasantrao Naik Chowk has now been widened to 60 meters, with the entire 15-meter expansion done on one side.

The road from Mahavir Chowk to Seven Hills is marked as 45 meters wide in the plan. In the older development plan, the stretch from Seven Hills to API Corner was also shown as 45 meters wide, but in the new plan, it has been updated to 60 meters. This has led to confusion over the actual width of different segments of the road.

Meeting to clarify the issue

Speaking to media persons, G Sreekanth said that since this stretch of road involves land from Municipal Corporation, MIDC, and Cidco, a joint meeting is being held on Thursday to determine the final road width. A clear resolution will be taken in this meeting, he said.