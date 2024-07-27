CSMC-OEA declares new executive body

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Officers and Employees Association (OEA) has declared a new executive body in its annual meeting held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre, recently.

The assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar and the deputy commissioner Aparna Theta have been unanimously elected as president and secretary respectively, in the executive body meeting on Friday evening.

The other office-bearers of the body include executive engineer Farooq Khan, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, and PRO Tauseef Ahmed as vice presidents; additional commissioner’s assistant Satish Sor, building inspector Syed Jamsheed and sanitary inspector Sachin Bhalerao have been elected as joint secretary; accounts officer Sanjay Kolte as treasurer; headmaster Sanjeev Sonar, woman and child welfare officer Vinod Pardeshi and superintendent Duttatray Kenekar as joint treasurer.

The chief garden superintendent Vijay Patil, deputy engineer Sanjay Komble, system manager Adil Siddiqui, deputy engineer (mechanical) Sachin Waikar, Manoj Marwade and others were also present on the occasion.