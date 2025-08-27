CSMC offers flat option to its 70 personnel affected in road widening at Kile Ark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had demarcated properties to be acquired in widening of VIP road passing through Kile Ark. Around 70 civic employees would be losing their shelters. Hence during the inspection, the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth proposed construction of a multi-storeyed building and allot flats to them at the same spot.

The land opposite to Gaikwad Hospital (on VIP Road in Kile Ark) was given on lease to civic employees who are staying on the said land for the past three decades by constructing houses as per their financial capacities. There are some ‘pucca’ constructions and ‘kuccha’ constructions. Now, in widening the road these employees are losing their properties. Hence, two days ago, these employees met the civic chief and requested him to provide alternate land to them. The civic chief assured them of visiting their houses for inspection. Hence on Wednesday at 2 pm, the municipal commissioner along with deputy commissioner Nandkishore Bhombe, Sanjay Suradkar, labour leader Sanjay Ragade, former corporator Amit Bhuigad and others inspected the houses.

He visited the houses of all civic personnel, and interacted with their family members. He reviewed that there is ample space of the municipal corporation behind these employees. He then inquired with them whether it would be okay if a huge building was built on their land and one BHK flat is allotted to each of them. Employees gave a nod for it.