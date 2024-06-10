CSMC opens admission in its six CBSE pattern schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has started the admission process of its six CBSE schools for the year 2024-25.

The CBSE pattern schools are located at Garkheda, Osmanpura, Priyadarshini Indiranagar, Chelipura, Cidco N-7, and Cidco N-11. The admission forms for Junior KG classes will be available in these schools on June 14 and 15 between 10 am and 2 pm.

Interested parents should collect admission forms for Junior KG only if their children have completed four years of age. All parents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity.

As reported earlier, under the guidance of municipal administrator G Sreekanth, the civic education department is progressing by leaps and bounds. To provide students in CSMC schools with high-quality education comparable to private schools, the CSMC administration had started six CBSE pattern schools. The deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhare, education officer Bharat Tingote, headmasters Sanjeev Sonar, Shashikant Ubale, and Ahmed Shaikh have appealed to the parents to avail the benefit in large numbers.