CSMC ordered to relocate STP plant near airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district collector Deelip Swami reviewed the progress of the Chikalthana airport expansion at the district collectorate on Tuesday. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been instructed to relocate the sewage treatment plant (STP) from the grazing land situated near the proposed airport expansion area. The collector has also told the municipal corporation to submit the estimates of the works on July 18.

Railway officials underlined that a railway underpass is not required for the airport expansion. The land acquisition for airport should be done by the government, and the special land acquisition officer should submit the proposal for funding. Any houses and other properties affected within the proposed land acquisition area in Cidco should be dealt according to government regulations.

The meeting was held at the district collectorate in the presence of MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and district collector Deelip Swami. The additional collector (Maharashtra Airport Development Company) Tejusingh Pawar, deputy collector (land acquisition) Prabhoday Muley, special land acquisition officer Vishwanath Dahe, sub-divisional officer Vyanket Rathod, airport director Sharad Yewale, Cidco administrator G R Satote, Regional Officer (MIDC) Chetan Girase, district superintendent of land record Dr Vijay Veer, PWD executive engineer Ashok Yerekar, SCR’s sectional engineer Janardhan Balmuch, superintending engineer (MSEDCL) Shantilal Chaudhary, PWD superintending engineer S S Bhagat, district superintendent agriculture officer Prakash Deshmukh and the farmers of Bhusampadan Kruti Samiti were present in the meeting.

Decision taken in the meeting?

No remeasurement of land which is proposed to be acquired.

A time-bound program should be implemented for land acquisition.

No need for a railway underpass.

The Municipal Corporation should relocate the STP from grazing land.

Funds allocated for land acquisition should be utilised urgently.

Government agencies should inspect the alternative roads.

The land acquisition process should be referred to the competent officer.

Alternative roads should be demarcated in the city development plan.

Speed up the land acquisition process

MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad said, “ The land acquisition should be done immediately by executing a time-bound programme for airport expansion.”

Implement a time-bound programme

The collector Deelip Swami said, “All the government agencies should work by planning and implementing the time-bound programme for land acquisition so that the process gets completed soon.”