CSMC performs bhoomipujans of mini train, boating projects in city gardens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a moral gesture, the municipal commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today conducted auspicious ‘bhoomipujans’ of ambitious Mini Train project in Swami Vivekanand Garden (T V Centre) and Boating project in Botanical Garden (N-8 Cidco). It may be noted that the CSMC will be organising various programmes till December 13 to celebrate its 41st anniversary.

The beginning of various programmes today got started after paying tributes to the great leaders and reformists in the morning.

Under the guidance of the civic chief G Sreekanth, the labourers Sanjay Kolse, Nilesh Bhalerao, Raju Rathod and Balasaheb Kangare performed the bhoomipujan of the Mini Train project, while the ‘bhoomipujan’ of Boating project was performed by labourers Meena Gade, Kanta Rajguru and Swastik Birasne.

The Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Additional City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhre, Executive Engineer B D Phad, R N Sandha and PRO Tauseef Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Cricket Match

The CSMC headquarters also witnessed a cricket match of six overs between female officers and female teachers. The match was won by the teachers’ team. Meanwhile, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya, Kishore Nagare and Swati Nagare felicitated the administrator. Later on, the cricket match was held between the Ayukt Team and Patrakar Team and the former won the match by nine runs. It may be noted that the three-day long cricket tourney comprising 32 teams of CSMC will be held on the grounds of BAMU to mark the anniversary.

Box

Promotion of 55 officers, employees

The 55 officers and personnel who were granted promotion includes additional city engineer (1), assistant civil engineer (6), assistant electrical engineer (2), deputy fire station officer (1), stenographer (1), sanitary officer (1), assistant matron (1), staff nurse (6), health supervisor (4) and senior clerk (32).