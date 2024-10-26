CSMC permits five firecrackers market in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the past few years, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has allowed the firecracker market to be set up in various locations rather than just one. So far, permission has been granted to set up the market in five locations.

Location of Markets

A total of 207 stalls will be erected at the five different markets to be set up at Ayodhyanagari (Railway Station), TV Centre, Kalagram, Renukamata Temple (Beed Bypass) and Cambridge School Square (Jalna Road).

Why are they set up in different locations?

On October 29, 2016 morning, a major fire broke out at the Zilla Parishad ground, causing significant damage to shops and nearby houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the financial loss amounted to crores of rupees, with 50 vehicles being burned in the fire. After this incident, the municipal commissioner ordered the firecracker market to be set up away from residential areas and at separate locations.

What do the officials say?

The head of the Fire Brigade section, Rayba Patil said that this year, permission has been granted to set up the firecracker market in various areas. There will be two markets at Ayodhyanagari grounds, each with 35 shops; at TV Center grounds, there will be 44; at Kalagram, 50; and at Renukamata Temple (Beed Bypass), there will be 24 stalls, totalling 207. The shopkeepers will have to seek permissions from approximately 12 offices, apart from the rules that have been established for setting up the stalls. Fire tender and jawans will also be deployed at each location.

Strict guidelines for vendors

- Keep a minimum distance of 10 feet between two shops.

- Each shopkeeper must place a water tank of 200 litres in front of the shop.

- Firecracker shops must be erected in a tin shed.

- Electrical wires for shop lighting must not be exposed.

- Shops should not face each other directly.

- Smoking bidis or cigarettes in the market is prohibited.

- Each shopkeeper must place a bucket full of sand in front of the shop.

- Fire safety equipment must be available in the market.