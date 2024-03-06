CSMC presents noteworthy annual budget

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made a provision of huge funds for the implementation of new and innovative works, other than the regular development projects, in the annual budget for the year 2024-25.

7-star rating system: The municipal corporation has introduced a new rating system for the properties and has announced concessions in general tax according to the ratings between 6 and 10 percent. The ratings will be made based on parameters like planting trees on the campus of the house; 100 pc segregation of dry and wet garbage; installation of rainwater harvesting system; using electric vehicles; registering property in the name of female; using solar energy; paying property tax and water tax online etc.

Transgenders will be appointed as traffic wardens on a contract basis through a proper training. The CSMC will be the first in the state to implement such a scheme for them.

Divyang Bhavan will be built in the city, apart from offering 17 welfare schemes which include granting financial assistance in housing, school, and higher education, setting audio library, developing a sensory garden, health insurance scheme, and marriage.

Crematorium for animals. The CSMC has reserved one acre of land to perform the last rites of the dying animals and has made a provision of Rs 70 lakh in the budget.

PET PARK: Acting upon the suggestions from the citizens, the CSMC will be developing a PET PARK and a provision of Rs 5 crore has been made in the budget.

Revised Budget (2023-24): The civic administration also approved the revised budget for 2023-24 in the meeting. Earlier, the submitted budget was of Rs 3,000 crore. However, the expected income dropped by Rs 1500 crore. Hence the total income was mentioned as Rs 1807 crore and the expense side was Rs 1629 crore.

‘Will remove the blot on city’

It is a blot on the city that the water is not being supplied to the citizens daily. The CSMC will devout itself for the whole year to get complete the water supply scheme and remove the blot on the city. The CSMC has also vowed to make the city free from septic tanks. The majority of the properties in the city are on bond paper. Hence after the approval of the City Development Plan, the Green Zones will be transformed into Yellow Zones. The traffic will be disciplined in the city. Hence those who are losing their houses/properties in the widening of roads, the CSMC will think about their welfare as well,” said the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth.

Innovative Plans proposed by CSMC?

Development of parking bay and garden at Aurangpura (Present) Vegetable Market - Rs 5 crore.

Construction of Vegetable Market (with Parking Bay) in Shahaganj - Rs 5 crore.

Mutton Markets in Shah Bazar and Peer Bazar- Rs 8 crore.

Development of Mukundwadi Vegetable Market - Rs 5 crore.

Development of playground at Roshan Gate - Rs 3 crore.

Underpass from Banjara Colony to Amarpreet- Rs 3 crore.

Construction of bridges at Makai Gate and Mehmood Gate (Panchakki) - Rs 15 crore.

Construction of museum at Dr Ambedkar Research Centre - Rs 1 crore.

Upgradation of Shivaji Maharaj Museum - Rs 1 crore.

Construction of Utility Ducts on main roads - Rs 10 crore.

Development of city roads -Rs 50 crore.

Construction of commercial complex at old Central Octroi Checkpost - Rs 5 crore.

Providing basic amenities in sanctioned layouts - Rs 50 crore.

Construction of CSMC administration building - Rs 40 crore.

Marking on DP roads - Rs 1 crore.

Beautification of nullah at Itkheda - Rs 3.50 crore.