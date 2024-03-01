CSMC purchase quality helmet of Rs 25K each

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The fibre-made Hard Hats being worn by the civic personnel of anti-encroachment squads during the demolition drive will soon be a thing of the past as the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has decided to purchase quality helmets of valuing Rs 25,000 each for their protection. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has placed an order for 25 helmets in the first phase.

As reported earlier, around 20 personnel including the CSMC and other personnel sustained injuries when the angry citizens of Vishrantinagar, pelted stones on them, to prevent the implementation of demolition drive during last week. Hence the security of staff became a matter of concern since then.

It may be noted that the policemen were wearing helmets and held riot shields to protect themselves. Hence the major incident got averted. On other hand, the civic personnel were wearing the plastic make Hard Hats which could not ensure safety of the head during the stone-pelting. Hence the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, after the Vishrantinagar incident, took the security issue to the municipal commissioner, who then immediately gave the approval to purchase of high quality helmets. The CSMC has ordered helmets from a private company. The feature of this new helmet is that it provides security to the person till the neck portion. Hence the staff will be safe if the stone comes towards them from any direction. “The cost of each helmet is Rs 25,000 and we have placed an order for 25 helmets under the first phase. More number of helmets will be ordered in future dependending upon the need,” said Joshi.