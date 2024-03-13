CSMC received over 300 objections on new DP, so far

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received more than 300 objections and suggestions on the rough draft of the City Development Plan (DP) till today.

The majority of the objections are over the marking of wrong reservations on residential areas developed on private lands. Besides, the complaints are also regarding proposals for roads in the densely populated residential areas.

The CSMC published the rough draft on March 7. The jumbo maps of the plan have been displayed at various places in the city including at the CSMC headquarters. The objections and suggestions are to be made within 60 days from the date of publish.

It is being claimed that CSMC has retained the reservations mentioned in the old DP. However, it has been observed that the proposed roads (as per the old DP) on which the CSMC has awarded TDR to the affected property-holders, the same roads are reported to be missing in the new DP. Instead, the roads have been proposed in densely populated and government-declared slums. Sanjaynagar (Jinsi) is a densely populated area, but two roads of 12-metres width each have been proposed in the new plan. Hence the residents are passing sleepless nights since then.

The CSMC’s Town Planning section is receiving objections and suggestions. It has been accepting them since March 11 and in the last three days, the figure of objections has reached more than 300.

It may be noted that to register an objection, the concerned affected person should enclose 7/12 documents, photostat copies of maps (as per DP), light bill, Aadhar Card, etc. It is hoped that many objections are likely to be submitted with the section within these 60 days.