CSMC receives 13 responses for development of roads valuing Rs 100 crore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified the ‘Mission Roads’ under which it has decided to transform main routes into cement concrete roads. The municipal corporation received 13 quotations from the contractors for the development of 61 roads valuing Rs 100 crore by the last date of submission (March 13).

The CSMC has divided the 61 roads into four packages (viz A, B, C and D). Earlier, the civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari assured of making a provision of separate funds in the annual budget. There was a positive response to the four separate tenders from the contractors.

“ March 13 was the last date to submit the quotations. We have received three quotations each for two packages, six responses to one package and one single response to one package,” said the CSMC city engineer A B Deshmukh.

It may be noted that the administration has stopped undertaking development works in the jurisdiction of 115 wards of the city. The civic administration is trying its best to develop a good quality and standard roads before the election of a new body. Earlier, the development of 88 roads had been launched through the Smart City fund of Rs 180 crore. The construction of 22 roads, under the first phase, has been completed. Meanwhile, the development of roads under the second phase is underway.

According to sources, the CSMC had received only one response to the development of roads listed under one package. Hence the municipal administration will be

re-inviting the tender to attract more responses.