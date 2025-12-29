CSMC receives 208 nomination forms till date

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In five days, aspiring candidates for the municipal corporation elections have purchased a total of 5,623 nomination forms. Since political parties had not yet announced their candidates, 153 party candidates submitted their forms on Monday. Besides, 38 independent candidates also filed their forms. A total of 191 forms were received during the day. By Saturday, 17 forms had been filed, bringing the total number of received forms to 208. Assuming that each candidate submits at least two forms, the administration estimates that around 2,500 nomination forms may be filed on the final day, Tuesday.

The sale of nomination forms began on December 23. On the first day, the highest number of 1,816 forms were sold. On the second day, 1,354 forms were sold; on the third day, 911; on the fourth day, 639; and on the fifth day (Monday), 903 forms were sold. In total, 5,623 forms were purchased.

Anticipating the expected crowd, arrangements have been made at all nine Election Returning Officers’ (ERO) offices. Police deployment has also been increased at several locations to manage security.

Box 1

Prabhag-wise sale and submission of nomination forms

ERO Number Prabhag Number Forms sold/recieved

1. 3/4/5 – 99/10

2. 15/16/17 – 85/25

3. 6/12/13/14 – 100/23

4. 1/2/7 – 85/25

5. 8/9/10/11 – 139/16

6. 23/24/25 – 85/11

7. 21/22/27 – 115/35

8. 26/28/29 – 112/26

9. 18/19/20 – 83/20

Total 903/191

Box 2

191 nominations submitted

The election administration has received a total of 191 nomination forms – 153 from party candidates and 38 from independents – through the offices of nine Returning Officers (EROs).

ERO 1: 10 forms (6 party)

ERO 2: 25 forms (20 party)

ERO 3: 23 forms (18 party)

ERO 4: 25 forms (22 party)

ERO 5: 16 forms (10 party)

ERO 6: 11 forms (9 party)

ERO 7: 35 forms (33 party)

ERO 8: 26 forms (19 party) and

ERO 9: 20 forms (16 party).