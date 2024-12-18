CSMC recommends shifting of road not pipeline!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth, on Wednesday, explained that a total of 2,800 pipes have been laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi, and welding has been done to join them. Now, not even an inch of the water pipeline can be shifted, and thus, the question of constructing a road over the water pipeline does not arise. Hence the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should acquire land on the opposite side of the water pipeline and construct the road, he stressed.

While speaking to the media persons, Sreekanth said, “ NHAI permitted MJP for laying of pipelines. How come the NHAI is claiming that the pipeline has been laid in the carriageway when the pipeline of length 34 km, out of 39, has been laid down? Earlier, there were orders of the High Court and the Divisional Commissioner to first complete the pipeline works and then undertake the road works. Despite this NHAI rushed to construct the road and the divider. This is the reason why the pipeline is being laid by demolishing the divider.”

The administrator said, “It is nearly impossible to relocate the pipeline. Hence the NHAI will only have to shift the road and acquire land, situated on the opposite side of the road, for widening and constructing the new road. The new water supply scheme is important for the city. It will be unjust if the water works get affected due to the absence of coordination between NHAI and MJP. The CSMC is giving priority so that the water scheme work gets completed within the stipulated deadline, said G Sreekanth.