CSMC rely on two old water pipelines to quench thirst of citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Efforts are underway on a war footing to bring 200 MLD of additional water from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The biggest question now is: How will this extra water be brought into the city? For this, the municipal corporation is considering using the express water pipeline laid earlier for Cidco, along with increasing the load on the 1200-mm diametre pipeline that brings water into the city. A joint meeting of municipal corporation officials and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) was held in which a detailed discussion on water distribution took place, sources said.

The first phase of the new water supply scheme will be completed by the end of December. From December 25, attempts will begin to bring water from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi, and this trial will last at least 15 to 20 days. Only after the trial is successful will the water be brought into the city. The major issue at the moment is how to channel 200 MLD of water into the city.

So far, MJP has laid three water pipelines to carry water into the city. The new water will reach the new overhead water tank. However, the new overhead water tank has not yet been connected to the old pipelines. Areas where new pipelines have been laid must also receive water. To avoid last-minute chaos during the water distribution process, the planning is being done meticulously from now.

Recently, a joint meeting of MJP and municipal officials was held. In the meeting, consensus was reached on using two old municipal corporation pipelines to bring in the water. At least 40 MLD of water can be brought to the Cidco-Hudco area through the express pipeline laid for Cidco. Through the 1200-mm pipeline supplying the city, an additional 20 MLD can be easily introduced. The remaining 140 MLD will be brought through MJP’s new pipelines.

Pending ESR connections

From the Nakshatrawadi hilltop, water will directly reach various new overhead water tanks (or elevated storage reservoirs) across the city. To distribute this water, these ESRs must be connected to the old pipelines. Sources say some of these connections are still pending. Over the next month, municipal corporation and MJP officials will need to complete this work. Only if this work is completed will citizens receive water daily or at least on alternate days.