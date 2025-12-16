CSMC removes 1242 posters, flags on first day of drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As soon as the model code of conduct was announced at 4 pm on Monday, all zone offices began removing posters, banners, and hoardings within their jurisdiction from Tuesday morning. Various development-related boards were also covered or removed. According to the zone offices, a total of 1,242 posters and flags were taken down during the day.

A large number of unauthorised hoardings are put up across the city. On Monday evening, zone offices could not remove the posters and flags immediately after the announcement of the model code of conduct. The operation began at 6 am on Tuesday. Hoardings placed in the middle of roads and at intersections were removed and seized. Flags installed along certain roads were also seized. The campaign continued throughout the day. Roads and boards related to development work were covered as well. Zone offices stated that the operation would continue on Wednesday.

Political advertisements had been put up on unipoles along major roads in the city; these were not removed because the unipoles belong to private agencies, and it is their responsibility to take them down. All political hoardings on authorised city hoardings were removed. Zone offices warned that if private agencies do not remove their hoardings voluntarily by Wednesday, the municipal corporation will take action.